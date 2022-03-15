Majeed Ashimeru hits top form at Anderlecht; club unbeaten in all six games he has started

Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian international, Majeed Ashimeru is currently at the centre of the form of Belgian giants, RSC Anderlecht in Jupiler Pro League.

The Black Stars asset since February has been starting games for his club after proving to manager Vincent Kompany that he can be trusted with a big midfield role.



In that run of six matches in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, RSC Anderlecht are unbeaten having drawn only one and won the remaining five.



On Sunday, March 17, 2022, Majeed Ashimeru continued his impressive form for his club where he assisted a goal in their 2-1 win against Royal Antwerp.



Subsequently speaking to the press after receiving the Man of the Match award, the midfielder credited his teammates and stressed that he hopes the fine form continues.

“Thank you. But it was a team effort. We are on the right track, you can't deny that. Whether it is thanks to me that the performance is on the rise? I said that the fans were still going to see the real Ashimeru. The coach told me brought now and it was the right time. I hope it can continue like this,” Majeed Ashimeru said after taking his prize.







