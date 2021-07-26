Majeed Ashimeru in action as Anderlecht lose league opener to Saint-Gilloise

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru was in action for Anderlecht in their 3-1 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in the opening game of the 2021/22 Jupiler Pro League.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club permanently from RB Salzburg this summer put up an impressive display but it was enough to prevent his side from losing at home.



Saint-Gilloise took the lead in the 20th-minute courtesy Loïc Lapoussin's strike but Anderlecht equalized on the stroke of half-time through Yari Verschaeren.



After the recess, the visitors took the lead again through Deniz Undav in the 62nd minute before Lzare Armani secured all three points for Union Saint-Gilloise at the Constant Vanden Stadium.

Ashimeru was replaced after the first half of the game.



The former Belgium champions will face KAS Eupen next in their league encounter.