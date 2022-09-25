0
Majeed Ashimeru is in our plans - Otto Addo

Ashimeru We Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo claims Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has every chance to represent the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite not being handed a call-up for the September friendlies.

Ashimeru was not included in the Black Stars' 29-man squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to five-time champions Brazil as Neymar and Richarlison shined in a blistering first half for Tite’s side on Friday night.

"Majeed Ashimeru, for him, it’s more bad luck, let’s put it like that because every time he was called up, he was injured before Nigeria or in June," coach Addo said as quoted by Africa Football News.

“I must admit that those who played in the midfield had suitable matches, whether against Nigeria, Madagascar, even against Mozambique, or even Chile, they performed well. But it’s clear he’s on our radar and he’s selectable.

He added, "We’re watching him and before the World Cup anything can happen, but he’s been unlucky for the past six months with his injuries."

"So I hope in any case that he will be spared from injury, and after that, who knows, he also has every chance of being part of the group that will play the 2022 World Cup. He is good at the moment, we are watching him."

The Black Stars will play Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27.

Source: footballghana.com
