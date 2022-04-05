Majeed Ashimeru named in Belgium league team of the month March

Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been rewarded for his fine form for his club side as he has been named in the Belgian Jupiler League Team of the Month for March.

He was unplayable last month as he put in starring displays for Anderlecht in wins over KV Oostende and Royal Antwerp at home and also away at Gent.



The former WAFA midfielder provided an assist for Joshua Zirkzee as he scored their opening goal in that game.



He has been named in a squad of the month released by Voetbalflitsen as he joins other midfielders Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge), Dino Hotic (Cercle Brugge) and Alessio Castro-Montes (Gent) in the team of the month March.

The Ghanaian midfielder has scored three goals in 31 matches this season.



He was named in the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup play off but missed out due to injury.