Majeed Ashimeru names Anouar Ait El Hadj as the most talented player in Anderlecht setup

Ashimeru We Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru has named Belgian-Moroccan midfielder Anouar Ait El Hadj as the most talented player in the Anderlecht setup.

Ashimeru, who has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign is currently out of action due to injury.

He was expected to recover in time before the season ends but Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany has confirmed the former Red Bull Salzburg star will miss the rest of the season.

Asked about the most talented player in the Anderlecht squad, Ashimeru said, “Anouar Aït El Hadj. "Anouar has a lot of talent. He's built like that. He can really do incredible things.”

He added Yari Verschaeren is the most intelligent player at Anderlecht.

"Yari Verschaeren is the most intelligent player at RSCA. "He listens well to the trainer and always does exactly what they ask of him,"

Ashimeru has featured 31 times in all competitions for Anderlecht scoring three goals in the process.

