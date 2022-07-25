0
Menu
Sports

Majeed Ashimeru opens season with sublime goal as Anderlecht win at home

Maj 1.jpeg Ashimeru (third left) congratulated by teammates

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru hit the ground running on the opening weekend of the Belgian Jupiler League when he grabbed the go-ahead goal in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over KV Oostende on Sunday. 

The 24-year-old produced a gorgeous low finish in the 39th minute to get his side on the way to victory at Lotto Park. 

Sebastiano Esposito climbed off the bench to score the assurance goal on 88 minutes. 

Ashimeru, handed a starting role, was making a return to competitive action after his season ended early last season due to injury. 

He was replaced after 76 minutes by Mats Olsson. 

The Ghana international has given an early indication he ready to improve on his statistics last term where he scored three goals; three assists in 31 league appearances. 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: