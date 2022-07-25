Majeed Ashimeru opens season with sublime goal as Anderlecht win at home

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru hit the ground running on the opening weekend of the Belgian Jupiler League when he grabbed the go-ahead goal in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over KV Oostende on Sunday.
The 24-year-old produced a gorgeous low finish in the 39th minute to get his side on the way to victory at Lotto Park.
Sebastiano Esposito climbed off the bench to score the assurance goal on 88 minutes.
Ashimeru, handed a starting role, was making a return to competitive action after his season ended early last season due to injury.
He was replaced after 76 minutes by Mats Olsson.
The Ghana international has given an early indication he ready to improve on his statistics last term where he scored three goals; three assists in 31 league appearances.
???????? Majeed Ashimeru was brilliant for Anderlecht in pre-season. He’s carried over his good form and just scored his side’s first goal of the season against Oostende. Such a composed finish????????pic.twitter.com/qqPXymnmsl— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 24, 2022
