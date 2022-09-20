0
Majeed Ashimeru posts his own highlights after latest Black Stars snub

Majeed Ashimeru 90 Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has shared highlights of his impressive outings for the club in the ongoing season.

The midfielder posted the video compilations of his goals, skills, passes, and assists for the club.

The video comes after the in-form midfielder was left out of Ghana’s squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Majeed Ashimeru has been impressive for Ashimeru this season and scored a goal for them in their win over Kortrijk in the Belgian league.

The Black Stars, meanwhile are preparing feverishly for the game against Brazil on Friday, September 3, 2022.

In the first training session held on Monday, twenty-four players turned with coach Otto Addo leading the charge.

Since then, two others have joined and Ghana now has 26 players in camp with Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey the only two left.

The players will participate in their second training session on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with coach Otto Addo, expected to imbibe his style and tactics into the players ahead of the World Cup.

In the 2022 World Cup, Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
