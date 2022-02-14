Majeed Ashimeru praised for ‘good performance’ in Anderlecht win

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Belgian football analyst, Alex Teklak said Majeed Ashimeru demonstrated a good performance in Anderlecht's crucial 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

According to the former footballer, the Ghana midfielder was particularly good in his pressing and he defended by advancing which is not the case with Kristoffer Olsson whose injury led to Ashimeru starting the game.



Teklak said Ashimeru was very available and this performance will also force the Swede to up the pace if he wants to regain his place.



Ashimeru assisted what turned out to be the winning goal for Anderlecht. He picked out Lior Refaelov who scored superbly to double the lead after Ivorian Cristian Kouame had opened the scoring.

The home side grabbed a consolation goal in the second goal in the second half.



Aside from the assist, Ashimeru, who lasted 85 minutes, had 79 touches, completed 58 passes, won 6 out of 8 ground duels, provided one key pass, and created one big chance.



Ashimeru is expected to start next weekend’s big game against Genk.