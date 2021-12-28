Majeed Ashimeru provides assist in Anderlecht's big win against Beerschot

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru climbed off the bench to provide an assist as rampant Anderlecht thrashed Beerschot 7-0 in the Belgian league on Monday night.

The 24-year-old replaced Kristoffer Olsson after the break with Anderlecht leading 3-0, following a first-half brace from Yari Verschaeren and a strike from Joshua Zirkzee.



Ashmieru impressed and crowned his effort with an assist for Benito Raman's second to make it 6-0 for the Belgium giants. Before Raman's brace, Lior Rafaelov had extended the lead to 4-0 after the break.



Ghanaian-born Belgium youth international Francis Amuzu came off the bench to complete the mauling with a 72nd-minute strike.

Ashimeru has made 21 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League and has scored two goals as Anderlecht sits third on the table.



The former WAFA player missed coach Milovan Rajevac's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.