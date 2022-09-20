0
Menu
Sports

Majeed Ashimeru reacts after scoring in Anderlecht’s big win over Kortrijk

Majeed Ashimeru Ghana Midfielder .jpeg Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru has expressed delight after scoring in Anderlecht’s emphatic win over Kortrijk.

Ashimeru lasted the entire duration as Anderlecht thumped Kortrijk 4-1 in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old scored the sides' second goal as they cruised to a resounding victory.

"My headed goal? It's nice, it's my second with Anderlecht. I hope it continues,"

"It was very important for us to win before this 10-day break, we will be able to recharge the batteries".

"We wanted to show what Anderlecht is capable of. We had to show something to the supporters, who have been supporting us for a long time. We were ready to die on the pitch",

“Now we have to continue like this. The staff and the players all feel that we can do better and we will."

Ashimeru has featured five times for Anderlecht this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000