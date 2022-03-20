0
Majeed Ashimeru reveals receiving messages from Anderlecht fans after explosive display

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru has revealed receiving messages from Anderlecht fans following his outstanding performance for the club in recent times.

The enterprising midfielder has become a key cog to Vincent Kompany’s outfit since breaking into the starting line up in February.

Ashimeru’s involvement in the last six games for the Purple and White has yielded positive results with Anderlecht winning 6 and drawing 1 in the process.

According to him, he has received a chunk of messages from Anderlecht fans due to his impressive performance in recent times.

“I feel good in my own skin again. It's been so long since I reached this level. Lately, my inbox has been full of messages from supporters," Ashimeru tells HLN.

Ashimeru also expressed his desire to help the club clinch the Belgian Cup at the expense of Gent month.

He was instrumental when Anderlecht defeated Eupen in the semifinal to set up Gent final next month.

“That would be the greatest achievement of my career so far. I already won prizes in Salzburg, but here the competition is a lot bigger. It would be a dream come true.” He said.

Ashimeru is expected to join the Black Stars for the World Cup play-off against Nigeria next week.

