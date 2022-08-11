0
Majeed Ashimeru rubbishes transfer link to Championship side Burnley

Majeed Ashimeru 90 Majeed Ashimeru

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Majeed Ashimeru has dismissed rumours of a reunion with former Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany at Burnley, telling Le Soir that speculation connecting him to a move to England was 'not serious.'

Ashimeru was linked to a move to Turf Moor because former Anderlecht coach Vicent Kompany is now the manager after Sean Dyche was sacked.

Ashimeru, a £1.3 million signing from Red Bull Salzburg, excelled at Anderlecht under Kompany, helping the club finish third in the table and secure European qualification for 2022/23.

The former WAFA player made 31 appearances for Anderlecht in the Belgian top flight last season. Ashimeru scored three goals and assisted three.

He made his debut for the Ghana national football team on 25 May 2017 in a friendly against Benin.

