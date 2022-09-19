Majeed Ashimeru scores for Anderlecht in big win over Kortrijk

Majeed Ashimeru in action for his club

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru scored his first goal of the season for his Belgium side Anderlecht in their 4-1 triumph over Kortrijk in the Jupiler Pro League.

The midfielder did not start the season well as he was injured on the sidelines but since recovering he has been an ever-present in the side.



Anderlecht started the game on the front foot at the Lotto Park and rightly took the lead through Yari Verschaeren in the 27th minute of the game.



Majeed Ashimeru then added the second goal after recess to make it 2-0 in the 59th minute.

Faiz Salemani reduced the deficit for the away side to make it 2-1 in the 62nd minute and push the match on a knife edge but Jan Vertoghen restored the two goal cushion for Anderlecht as he made it 3-1 in the 64th minute.



Lior Rafaelov made the win complete for Anderlecht as he made it 4-1 in the 75th minute from the spot.