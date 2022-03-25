Majeed Ashimeru throws weight behind Ghana ahead of Nigeria clash

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has backed Ghana's Black Stars ahead of their 2022 World Cup playoff match against Nigeria on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

On Friday morning, Ashimeru showed his support by tweeting several emojis of the Ghana flag with the hashtag Maker and Black Stars.



Ashimeru was unable to make the Black Stars squad due to an injury.



When the Ghana Football Association first reported that the player was injured, Ghanaian journalists were quick to debunk the story.



They claimed Ashimeru was not injured and that technical handlers did not invite him.



"Hereby send you a medical update concerning Majeed Ashimeru. Yesterday at the end of the game KAA GENT - RSCA Anderlecht, Majeed twisted his ankle,” a letter signed by Anderlecht team doctor Professor Dr Luc Vanden Bossche, and sent to GFA email read.



"Diagnosis: Sprain left ankle. Pain and functiolaesa makes it impossible to train. In the coming days, an MRI scan will be planned and a rehabilitation program will be scheduled.

"If I can help you with more information please let me know. "



This was after Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan went ballistic on social media over Ashimeru's omission.



In a tweet that he later deleted, he described the decision as "nonsense", saying Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana after Arsenal star Thomas Partey.



“This guy Majeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after Thomas Partey, period. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” Gyan tweeted.



“I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word “Nonsense” in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions. Go Ghana," he later wrote.



After missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Ashimeru was expected back in the team owing to his impressive displays in the Belgian top-flight for Anderlecht.

Ashimeru has been the standout performer for Vincent Kompany's men in the last eight games across all competitions.



In the league, Ashimeru has been involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two while he played a key role in Anderlecht's Belgian Cup semi-final victory over KAS Eupen.



However, the technical team of the Black Stars led by Otto Addo believe it is not enough to merit a call-up. They invited six midfielders including debutant Elisha Owusu who also plays in Belgium for Gent.



