Majeed Ashimeru to miss Anderlecht's clash against Kortrijk

Majeed Ashimeru1 610x400.png Majeed Ashimeru

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Belgium giants Anderlecht will be without the services of central midfielder Majeed Ahimeru in their Jupiler Pro League match against KV Kortrijk on Sunday.

The midfielder missed Ghana's 2022 World Cup play offs against Nigeria with twisted ankle and has since not played for his side.

He is still expected to miss out on action when his side play against Kortrijk.

The Ghanaian did not play last weekend against Charleroi and his coach Vincent Kompany did not provide a timeline when he is expected back.

He was unplayable in the month of March as he put in starring displays for Anderlecht in wins over KV Oostende and Royal Antwerp at home and also away at Gent.

According to reports, he is now preparing to face La Gantoise in the Belgian Cup final on Monday, April 18. The median has only two weeks to complete his target.

The Ghanaian midfielder has scored three goals in 31 matches this season.

