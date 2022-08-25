Majeed Ashimeru trains with Anderlecht ahead of Conference League game against Young Boys

Majeed Ashimeru

Anderlecht is getting ready for its Conference League second leg game against Young Boys Bern, which is set for Thursday night.

The Mauves began their pre-match training at 10:30 a.m today. 19 players and 4 goalkeepers participated in the session as a whole.



After missing the first leg due to injury, Majeed Ashimeru was well and on the field going through all the routines.

Last week, Anderlecht won 0-1 at Bern. The Belgian League side is hoping to grab a win and secure a spot in the next stage of the competition.



Ashimeru has made two appearances in the Belgian top flight this season. The former WAFA midfielder has score one goal in the league.