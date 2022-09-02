0
Menu
Sports

Majeed Ashimeru trains with Anderlecht teammates with bandage around knee

Download 6 Majeed Ashimeru

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru is slowly recovering from the knee injury that has seen him miss a number of matches.

The talented midfielder has not featured in the last four matches of his RSC Anderlecht team due to an injury he is carrying.

Ahead of his team’s big game against KAA Gent today, his manager Felice Mazzu has hinted that he could return to action.

It is however not certain because according to the RSC Anderlecht manager, Majeed Ashimeru in the past few days has been training with a bandage around his knee.

"Ashimeru is training with us, but still with a bandage around the knee. He is almost back in shape,” RSC Anderlecht manager Felice Mazzu said in a pre-match press conference.

This season, Majeed Ashimeru has played two league matches for his club in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and has one goal to his name.

He is hoping to start playing again to stand a chance of being called into the Ghana squad for the upcoming Black Stars friendly matches.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Related Articles: