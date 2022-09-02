Majeed Ashimeru trains with Anderlecht teammates with bandage around knee

Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru is slowly recovering from the knee injury that has seen him miss a number of matches.

The talented midfielder has not featured in the last four matches of his RSC Anderlecht team due to an injury he is carrying.



Ahead of his team’s big game against KAA Gent today, his manager Felice Mazzu has hinted that he could return to action.



It is however not certain because according to the RSC Anderlecht manager, Majeed Ashimeru in the past few days has been training with a bandage around his knee.

"Ashimeru is training with us, but still with a bandage around the knee. He is almost back in shape,” RSC Anderlecht manager Felice Mazzu said in a pre-match press conference.



This season, Majeed Ashimeru has played two league matches for his club in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and has one goal to his name.



He is hoping to start playing again to stand a chance of being called into the Ghana squad for the upcoming Black Stars friendly matches.