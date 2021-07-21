Majeed Ashimeru undisturbed by consistent Black Stars snub

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has explained that he is not worried about his constant snub by national team handlers both past and present.

Ashimeru’s only call up to date was in June 2017 when former coach Kwasi Appiah invited him to be part of his squad for some international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.



The former WAFA talisman last got an invite into the Black Stars on November 2020 as a late addition to a squad that had been depleted by injuries and withdrawals owing to Covid-19.



There has been some form of clamoring by a section of the media to get the player invited to camp in recent times after his performances with club side Anderlecht caught their attention.



Ashimeru in an exclusive interview with FMIG has revealed that he’s not been disappointed at been omitted from recent call-ups.



“No you can only feel disappointed or dejected when you don’t know yourself. For me I know myself and I know what I’m capable of doing and what I can so I never feel rejected or so,” Ashimeru told FMIG.

According to him, the only way to convince national team handlers is to impress at club level and attract their attention.



“The only thing I have to prove is that at my club side when I’m really doing well it will speak for itself,” he noted.



Ashimeru has joined Anderlecht on a permanent basis after impressing on loan last term. He has the opportunity to work hard and impress Ghana Coach Charles Akonnor ahead of the next international window.



