Majeed Ashimeru wins Anderlecht's Goal of the Month award

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has won the Goal of the Month for October at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Ghana midfielder climbed off the bench and after three minutes on the pitch, he scored a sublime goal as Anderlecht thrashed Beerschot 4-2 at home on Sunday, 24 October 2021, in the Belgian top-flight.



Majeed Ashimeru had come in the game to replace Kristoffer Olsson in the 75th minute.



It was his first goal of the season in 12 appearances.

The midfielder was left of the Black Stars squad in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



