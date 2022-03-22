Majeed Waris earns surprise Black Stars call up for Nigeria clash

Majeed Waris

Majeed Waris has been handed a surprise call up by the coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo ahead of the crunch tie against Nigeria in the FIFA 2022 World Cup game.

The RC Strasbourg striker has not played for Ghana since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but with Ghana facing a striker crisis, he has been invited.



Jordan Ayew was part of the initial Black Stars squad but has contracted COVID-19 whiles Antoine Semenyo also pulled out with a late injury.



Majeed Waris will team up with Felix Afena-Gyan as Ghana's main strikers for the crunch World Cup doubleheader on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Waris has played just 15 matches for his French side Strasbourg coming from the bench in most games and scoring just two goals.

Ghana will face Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



Coach Otto Addo and his assistants Mas Ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng held a press conference on Monday morning where they called for calm ahead of the game.



Ghana is yet to name their squad for the clash against Nigeria with barely four days to the first leg as officials claim is a strategic decision to outwit the Nigerians.



The Black Stars will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to begin preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff first leg tie against Nigeria.