Majeed Waris features in Strasbourg 2-2 draw against Young Boys in friendly

Ghana forward Majeed Waris was in action for Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against Swiss side Young Boys in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old lasted over an hour in the game before he was replaced by Dion Moise Sahi.



The former FC Porto winger has stepped up his performance ahead of the new season and was involved in his side's first game against Basel.

Adrien Thomasson and Aymeric Ahmed scored for Strasbourg while Jordan Siebatcheu and Felix Mambimbi were also on target for Young Boys.



Alexander Djiku who was given an extended holiday due to his involvement with the Black Stars for the international friendlies against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire will join the team later for preseason.