Majeed Waris leaves Strasbourg after failing to renew contract

Waris Scaled 1 Majeed Waris

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Majeed Waris has left French side Strasbourg after the expiration of his contract.

The former FC Porto forward was not awarded a new deal by the French club after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

The 30-year-old joined Strasbourg from Porto signing a two-year deal in 2020.

Waris has failed to impress since joining Strasbourg two seasons ago from the Portuguese giants

His estimated wage bill of 720,000 euros per season has been a financial concern for Alsatian club, according to L'Équipe.

Strasbourg are keen on reducing their wage bill with reports of other players leaving the club this summer.

The Ghana international made only 15 appearances scoring two goals in the 2021/22 season in the just-ended season.

Waris is currently a free agent and there have been talks of a move to Denmark in the summer transfer window.

Majeed Waris has had stints with Strasbourg, Nantes, FC Porto, Lorient, Trabzonspor, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes and Hacken.

Meanwhile, fellow compatriot Alexander Djiku has returned for preseason amid talks of a transfer move.

The center-back has been one of the key pillars in the team this season.

Strasbourg had a wonderful season in the Ligue 1, they ended the season with 6th place on the log and 63 points after 38 games played.

