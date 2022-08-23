0
Majeed Waris picks jersey number at Anorthosis Famagusta

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Majeed Waris will wear the No.20 shirt for Anorthosis Famagusta.

The 30-year-old completed his transfer to the Cypriot club on Thursday on a free transfer.

Waris penned a two-year deal with Anorthosis Famagusta after passing his medicals and completing the formalities.

He joined the club after ending his stay in France where he played for Racing Strasbourg last season.

Born in Tamale, Waris started his career at the Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy when he was 12.

He moved to England and joined Hartpury College, while simultaneously gaining a place at the Nike Academy, where he would go on to feature in the reserves side at Forest Green Rovers.

He has since had spells at Trabzonspor, Porto, Valencia, Lorient, and Nantes, among other clubs.

Waris has been signed to bolster the squad of Anorthosis Famagusta to help the club achieve its goals for the season.

