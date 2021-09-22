Majeed Waris ruled out of Strasbourg game against Lens

Ghanaian forward, Majeed Waris

Ghanaian forward Majeed Waris will miss Strasbourg game against Lens in the French Ligue I on Wednesday night due to injury.

The 30-year-old is injured and will not be part of the travelling squad to Lens according to Strasbourg Coach Julien Stéphan.



" Dimitri Liénard (tired) and Majeed Waris have little physical problems, we'll see this Tuesday evening, or even Wednesday morning just before the start, " Julien Stéphan told a press conference.



Majeed Waris has made five appearances for Strasbourg in the ongoing campaign.

Strasbourg will be with Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku for the game tonight.



The centre-back has been impressive for the club this season.



Strasbourg is placed 12th on the league table with seven points after matchday six.