Majeed Waris ruled out of Strasbourg game against Lens

Ghanaian forward Majeed Waris will miss Strasbourg game against Lens in the French Ligue I on Wednesday night due to injury.
The 30-year-old is injured and will not be part of the travelling squad to Lens according to Strasbourg Coach Julien Stéphan.
" Dimitri Liénard (tired) and Majeed Waris have little physical problems, we'll see this Tuesday evening, or even Wednesday morning just before the start, " Julien Stéphan told a press conference.
Majeed Waris has made five appearances for Strasbourg in the ongoing campaign.
Strasbourg will be with Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku for the game tonight.
The centre-back has been impressive for the club this season.
Strasbourg is placed 12th on the league table with seven points after matchday six.
