Majeed Waris scores in Anorthosis Famagusta's win against Doxa

Black Stars Striker, Majeed Waris Majeed Waris

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Majeed Waris scored in Anorthosis Famagusta's 3-1 win against Doxa Katokopias in the Cyprus top flight on Saturday afternoon. 

Doxa Katokopias started the game well controlling the midfield and pushing men forward.

Doxa Katokopias's pressure paid off in the 9th minute. Tidjani Anaane scored the first goal of the encounter.

Sergio Tejera from Anorthosis and Fawaz Abdullahi from Doxa Katokopias received yellow cards.

After halftime, Anorthosis Famagusta made two changes. Doxa Katokopias' Fawaz Abdullahi was sent off for a second yellow card in the 57th minute.

Sergio Tejera equalized for Anorthosis Famagusta in the 60th minute. Sergio Tejera in the 58th minute missed a penalty. In the 65th minute, Doxa Katokopias brought on two fresh legs to try and get the win.

Majeed Waris came on in the 74th minute and immediately made his presence known by scoring.

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah playing for Doxa Katokopias was substituted in the 85th minute.

Hélder Ferreira scored the final goal for Anorthosis Famagusta in the 87th minute.

