Majeed Waris speaks about new Ligue 1 season, ambitions and the return of Strasbourg fans

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris is confident of a good Ligue 1 season with French outfit Strasbourg.

The Strasbourg attacker has been talking about his objectives for the season, including scoring many goals and helping the club to finish high on the Ligue 1 table.



He also welcomed the fans back after an entire season of playing in empty stadiums due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 29-year-old joined RC Strasbourg in 2020 from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

He featured in the season opener against Angers, a game they lost 2-0 at home.



Watch Abdul Majeed Waris's interview in the post below:



