Majeed Waris to miss Nice game due to injury

Sun, 27 Feb 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Due to an injury, RC Strasbourg will be without attacker Majeed Waris for Saturday's encounter against Nice.

,The 30-year-old attacker has been ruled out of the game this afternoon due to a back injury.

Coach Julien Stephan will be missing two players: Dimitri Lienard (suspended) and Eiji Kawashima, the substitute keeper.

Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku will be considered for selection against Nice.

In the ongoing Ligue 1 season, the former FC Porto attacker has made 15 appearances for the club and scored two goals.

The team for the game is listed below:

Salts, Bellaarouch - Guilbert, Fila, Perrin, Caci, Nyamsi, Djiku, Elimbi - Aholou, Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde, I. Sissoko, Kandil, H. Diarra - Gameiro, Sahi, H. Diallo, Ajorque

