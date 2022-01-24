0
Menu
Sports

Majeed Warris on target for Strasbourg in narrow defeat to Bordeaux

FJzUWMpXIAEy1gL Abdul Majeed Warris scored with a poacher’s effort for Racing Strasbourg

Mon, 24 Jan 2022 Source: footballghana.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Ghana international, Abdul Majeed Warris scored with a poacher’s effort for Racing Strasbourg on Sunday when the team suffered a narrow defeat to Girondins de Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1.

The striker missed out on a starting eleven spot on the matchday but was called upon by his manager to help the team fight to come from behind.

This was after a hat-trick from Hwan Ui-Jo and a strike from Alberth Elis had put Bordeaux on the path to secure a big win at home.

Through a strong second-half performance, Racing Strasbourg almost turned things around but unfortunately did not have the luxury of time.

In-from striker Kevin Gamero netted a brace for the visitors before a goal late in added time by Abdul Majeed Warris cut the deficit to just one.

With no time to fetch the other goal, Racing Strasbourg had to settle for a 4-3 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: