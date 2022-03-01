Majority Chief Whip lauds Thomas Partey's recent form for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey stars in Arsenal's defeat against Manchester City

We pray against injuries - Francis Annoah Dompreh wishes Partey well



Thomas Partey rates his Arsenal career 4/10



Minority chief whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has lauded Thomas Partey for his recent performances for Arsenal in the English Premier League.



The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri has praised the Black Stars midfielder on Twitter after an Arsenal fan shared a video of Partey's recent form for the club.



Annoh-Dompreh quoted the tweet and wrote: "Our humble and talented Partey...We love you!"



In another tweet by a fan highlighting the player's consistent performance, Dompreh quoted the tweet and prayed that Partey will be injury-free in the remaining years of his career.

"Absolutely true...He has a bright future. We pray against injuries," he wrote in reaction to another post.



TWI NEWS



Thomas Partey has been outstanding for Arsenal in 2022, guiding the team to keep their top-four hope alive.



Arsenal are currently two points away from the top four with three games in hand.



The 28-year-old prior to rediscovering his form in 2022 rated himself 4/10 in his one and half years at Arsenal.



"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down," Partey told sky in an interview in December 2021.

Below are Frank Annoh-Dompreh's tweets





Absolutely true..



He has a bright future. We pray against injuries. https://t.co/XsxOKc8PhC — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) February 28, 2022