Make our nation proud - Kurt Okraku tells Hearts ahead of Wydad clash

Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has sent a goodwill message to Hearts of Oak ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.

The Phobians hosts their Moroccan counterparts in the first leg of their round of 32 games in Accra on Sunday, October 17, 2021.



The GFA capo is confident the Ghanaian champions are well prepared for the big game and has asked the 2000 African champions to make the country proud.



"Today, Ghana's only rep in Africa, Hearts of Oak will be in action at the Accra Sports Stadium. We believe the team has prepared well for this day. On behalf of all of us in football, we wish them well. Good luck guys! Make our nation proud," he wrote on Twitter.

An aggregate win from the two legs will see the victor progress to the group stages of the competition.



Hearts of Oak last won a continental championship in 2004. when they defeated Asante Kotoko to the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.



