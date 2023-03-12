Making Black Stars squad doesn't make you superior - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, GFA Communications Director

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum has urged players who earn a place in the Black Stars squad to prove themselves on the pitch.

Chris Hughton, who is the new head coach of the Black Stars has maintained majority of the squad which featured for the Black Stars during the 2022 World Cup for the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this month.



Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru and Jojo Wallacott have all returned to the squad for the games.



And Asante Twum says many more players equally deserved a place on the list but may not have made it due to the limited number required.



“They [Black Stars players] know that anything they do on the field of play, Ghanaians are watching because they are ambassadors," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



“When you are selected among the final 26 or 25 players for a competition, it does not make you exceptionally talented over others but because it’s on merit.

“There are other players who ordinarily would have had the opportunity but missed out due to limited places.



“So, when allowed to wear the colours of Ghana, you must wholeheartedly play and sacrifice for the nation, and by so doing, the country will honour you,” he added.



Ghana will clash with the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.



The Black Stars are tied on points with Angola with four apiece while Madagascar and Central African Republic have a point each in Group E.