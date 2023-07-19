0
Menu
Sports

Malachi Boateng joins Scottish club Dundee United on loan

Malachi Boateng Ghana Malachi Boateng

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Scottish outfit Dundee United have signed England-born Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins the club on a season-long loan from the English Premier League side until June 2024.

The midfielder returns to Scotland for a second consecutive spell after spending last season on loan at Queens Park.

Boateng produced a masterclass performance for Queens Park, making 41 appearances and scoring three times in the process.

He is expected to play a huge role for Dundee United in the upcoming campaign.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Palace as a youth player, aged 11, and signed his first professional contract with the club in October 2019 after receiving the U18 Player of the season award the preceding season.

He made 20 appearances for the Palace U23s in the 2021-22 campaign and an additional three in the Papa John's Trophy.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: