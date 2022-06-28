Malaysian top-flight side announce signing of Accra Lions forward Kelvin Kyei

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Malaysian outfit Selangor FC have announced the signing of high-rated Accra Lions forward Kelvin Kyei.
The 22-year-old enjoyed an amazing campaign with the Ghana Premier League debutants.
He became a subject of interest for several clubs due to his outstanding performance in the just ended season.
On Monday, Selangor FC announced the signing of the enterprising forward but failed to reveal the details of his contract.
He is expected to play a huge role for the Red Giants in the Malaysian top-flight in the upcoming season.
