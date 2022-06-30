1
Male and female footballers deserve equal wages - Black Queen's Jennifer Cudjoe

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Gotham FC midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe believes the male and female footballers deserve equal wages because according to her both play the same sport and spend same time on the field.

England, USA Australia, Norway, and New Zealand have taken the lead in agreeing to pay the same appearance fees and bonuses to both men’s and women’s national teams.

Several countries are expected to follow suit in the coming years.

"I agree 100% that male and female footballers deserve equal wages," Cudjoe said as quoted by newframe.com.

"We play the same sport, we spend the same time on the field. Are they saying men should get big money and just focus on soccer, but women should get half the money and just focus on being a mother and finding extra jobs after retirement?"

She added; "So equal pay is supposed to happen and I’m happy that the US and other countries are doing that."

"How do you give so much to the men and not women? Elsewhere, the women’s teams are treated right. The respect is 50-50."

