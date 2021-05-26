Mali 'coup': Interim President and im Prime Minister don 'resign'

Mali interim President Bah Ndaw

Mali interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane don officially resign, according to di AFP news agency.

Tori of dia resignations dey come as West African mediators wey Nigeria former president Goodluck Jonathan dey lead don dey di kontri wit hope say dem go arrange their release from military detention.



President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane wey dia work na to see say di kontri return to civilian rule afta one coup wey happun last August don dey for detention since Monday evening for one military camp for di kontri capital, Bamako.



Di officer wey lead di last year coup and become di vice-president of di interim goment, Col Assimi Goïta, don accuse dem say dem fail for dia duties and dem wan sabotage di kontri transition.



Dis go be di second coup in nine months.



United Nations don call for calm for di kontri.

Timeline of Events



Soldiers for Mali detain di President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane of di interim government on Monday.



According to di United Nations and di African Union, dis arrest go cause more political chaos for di sub-Saharan African kontri just nine months afta one military coup bin comot di former leader of di kontri.



Late on Monday, PM Ouane tell tori pipo for AFP for one phone call say, soldiers "bin come carry am". Di news agency say dj line later cut.



Di reported detention dey come just hours afta one government reshuffle, wey replace two senior army officers wey take part for last year coup.

Once again, Mali dey look unstable just nine months after di military coup wey comot President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta from office.



Many Malians bin welcome oga Keita departure - but dem dey vex as military dominate di transitional goment and di slow pace of promised reforms for di kontri.



One previous coup wey happun for 2012 also lead to militant Islamists exploiting di instability to seize territory for northern Mali.



French troops bin help to regain territory, but attacks continue.



