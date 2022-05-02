0
Malian referee Mahamadou Keita selected for Ghana-Madagascar in Cape Coast next month

Malian Referee Mahamadou Keita.png Malian referee Mahamadou Keita

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Malian referee Mahamadou Keita has been given the nod to handle Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar next month.

The Black Stars to begin their qualification campaign at home to the Barea at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Keita will be the center man and will be supported by compatriots Modibo Samake and Drissa Kamory Niare as the assistant referees whilst Sory Ibrahima Keita Sory will be the 4th official.

The Malian match official has been in charge of two CAF Confederation Cup matches this season.

Keita was the center referee when AS Kigali lost at home to Daring Club Motema Pembe in the second round and also handled the group stage game between JS Saoura and Orlando Pirates in Algiers.

The match commissioner is coming from Nigeria in the person of Alhaji Babagana Kalli with the Referees assessor being Waldabert Koissouai from Chad.

Dr. Christiana Baah has been appointed the COVID-19 officer for the match.

The match will kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

