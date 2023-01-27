Malik Abdul Abubakari in Cyprus to seal move to AEK Larnaca

Ghanaian international, Malik Abdul Abubakari

Ghanaian international, Malik Abdul Abubakari is set to sign for AEK Larnaca on loan for the rest of the season.

The talented youngster is joining the Cypriot top-flight side in a move from Swedish giants Malmo FF.



In an official statement from AEK Larnaca, the club on Wednesday said a deal has been agreed upon for the Ghanaian striker to complete his switch.



“Kition Sports Union (AEK) Larnaca announces the agreement in principle with Malmoe FF for the acquisition of the 22-year-old (02/10/2000) Ghanaian striker Abdul Malik Abubakari, on loan until the end of the season,” the club statement from the Cypriot side said.



Today, sources have confirmed that Abdul Malik Abubakari has touched down in Cyprus to join AEK Larnaca.

Since joining Malmo, the forward has scored eight goals after making 38 appearances.



His loan move to AEK Larnaca is to ensure he plays regularly to continue his development.



In the past, the Ghanaian forward played for Casa Pia and HJK Helsinki.