Malik Abubakari excelling in training at new club HJK Helsinki

Malik Abubakari (left) with a teammate

Ghanaian international, Malik Abubakari has made a very good impression at the training grounds of his new club HJK Helsinki.

The young striker joined the Finnish top-flight club on Wednesday from Swedish giant Malmo FF on loan for the rest of the year.



“Malmö's 22-year-old Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari signed a loan agreement with HJK for the rest of the year on Wednesday evening. Abubakari will train for the first time with his new team on Thursday,” a statement from HJK Helsinki said to announce the new signing.



On Thursday and Friday, Malik Abubakari had the chance to play with his new teammates and did very well.

With the player already fit and in good shape, the Ghanaian has been included in the HJK Helsinki squad for the next match.



The team will be in action on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in a league match against VPS at the Bolt Arena.



While it is not uncertain whether Malik Abubakari will be starting the game, he will surely have the chance to mark his debut.