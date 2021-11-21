Malik Abubakari on target in Malmo FF's 2-2 draw against Hacken

Ghana international Malik Abubakari

Ghanaian forward, Malik Abubakar was on the scoresheet for Malmo FF in their 2-2 draw against Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

It was the third goal of the season for the 21-year-old.



Malmo scored first through Antonio Colak in the 5th minute of the first half as the home side went into the break leading the tie.



Three goals were produced in the second half with the equalizer scored by Alexander Jeremejeff for Hacken.

Patrik Walemark put Hacken in the lead with his goal in the 73rd minute before Malik Abubakari drew level for Malmo FF in the 84th minute.



Malik Abubakari has made 13 appearances for Malmo FF this season.