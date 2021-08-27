Malik Abubakari’s Malmo FF drawn against Chelsea, Juventus and Zenit in Champions League

Malmo FF player, Malik Abubakari

Malik Abubakari’s Malmo FF have been handed a tough group after the draw of the UEFA Champions League group stage was conducted on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.

Malmo who are making a return to the competition for the first time in five years have been placed in Group H of the competition.



The Swedish giants will face defending champions Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg in the group.



Malmo will play their first game against Zenit St. Petersburg.



Ghanaian forward Abubakar scored two goals in the qualifying rounds to help the Swedish giants secure a place in the group stage.

Malmo FF defeated Helsinki, Rangers and Ludogorets before securing their place in the group stages.



Abubakari will be making his debut in the competition after helping the side to secure qualification in the qualifying rounds.



