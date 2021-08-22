Malik Abubakari scores for his Swedish side Malmo FF

Ghana international Malik Abubakari

Ghanaian striker, Malik Abubakari was on the scoresheet for his Swedish side Malmo FF as they defeated Degefors 3-0 in what appeared a comfortable victory.

The striker who joined his new side from the Portuguese side Moreirense was handed a rare start and he repaid the faith of his coach with a goal.



Malmo started the game on the front foot but they struggled to break the away side down as they frustrated them.



Not until on the stroke of halftime that Malmo opened the scores of the game through Veljko Birmancevic in the 43rd minute of the game.



The home side went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead but added more goals in the second half of the game.

Malik Abubakari added the second goal of the game for his side as they made sure of the results with a strike in the 69th minute.



It was the first goal for the Ghanaian striker in three matches he has played out of 16 matches for his new side this season.



Anders Christiansen scored the third goal for his side with two minutes to end the game as Malmo went top of the Swedish Allvenskan league.