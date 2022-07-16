0
Malik Abubakari to make HJK Helsinki debut on Saturday

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Malik Abubakari will have the chance to feature in a match for the first time for his new club HJK Helsinki later today.

The talented young striker sealed a loan move to the Finnish club in midweek and has already had the chance to train in the last two days with his new teammates.

“Malmö's 22-year-old Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari signed a loan agreement with HJK for the rest of the year on Wednesday evening. Abubakari will train for the first time with his new team on Thursday,” a club statement from HJK Helsinki said on Wednesday.

With the player already fit and in good shape, the Ghanaian has been included in the HJK Helsinki squad for the next match.

The team will be in action on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in a league match against VPS at the Bolt Arena.

While it is not certain whether Malik Abubakari will be starting the game, he will surely have the chance to mark his debut.

 

