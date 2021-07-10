Malik Abubakari trains for the first time with Malmo FF

Malik Abubakari

MFF has all players available except the long-term injured Ola Toivonen.

Yesterday, Malik Abubakari undertook his first training with the team, but just like the second acquisition of the club, Niklas Moisander, he is not ready to play until July 15.



Abubakari joined the Swedish giants Malmo FF for an undisclosed fee.



The 21-year-old signed for the Allsvenskan side from Portuguese club Moreirense FC on three-year contract (until 2024).

Abubakari had a stellar campaign last season in the Portuguese second-tier where he played on loan at Casa Pia AC from Moreirense.



The Allsvenskan runner-up Malmo FF will meet the table nine Sirius tomorrow Saturday at home. MFF lost to IFK Norrkoping 3-2 in the restart, and then won 1-0 to Riga FC in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers.