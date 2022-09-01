0
Malmo's Emmanuel Lomotey set to start against Brålanda IF

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Malmo FF is anticipated to rotate well against Brålanda in the Swedish Cup. Emmanuel Lomotey, the club's new summer signing, will make his debut in the Swedish Cup.

"The players who haven't started in the last five or six weeks have a good chance to do so," says interim coach Andreas Georgson.

Georgson is likely to rotate in the starting eleven, with Emmanuel Lomotey, a former Amiens player, set to start against Brålanda.

"It is definitely one of the players who will play from the start," says Georgson about Lomotey, who has only made one appearance for Malmo.

"I know that it is a match that will be an important start for some of our players who have not started for a while. Also know that it is a match that we take very seriously,"

