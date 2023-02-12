0
Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Match Day 10 Report: Northern Ladies 3-2 Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Northern Ladies FC The win moves Northern Ladies into the top four of the League log

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Northern Ladies rallied from behind to beat champions and league leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Friday, February 10 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

The visitors took an early lead in the 1st minute of the game through Elizabeth Owusu. Apem Darkoa doubled their advantage on 12 minutes through Ophelia Amponsah.

After the recess, Northern Ladies halved the deficit through Seidu Faiza in the 55th minute. Mohammed Wasima restored parity by scoring on 62 minutes for Northern Ladies.

Seidu Faiza completed the comeback by scoring her second in stoppage time to secure all three points for her side to make it back to back wins.

The win moves Northern Ladies into the top four of the League log.

