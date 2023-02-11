0
Menu
Sports

Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Match Day 10 Report: Prisons Ladies 2-0 Pearl Pia Ladies

Prisons Ladies Prisons Ladies are now a point behind leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Sat, 11 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Prison Ladies move to 2nd place on the Northern Zone League standings after a 2-0 victory over Pearl Pia Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Stadium on Saturday, February 11 2023.

Pearl Pia were hoping to recover from their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Northern Ladies as they came up against a Prisons Ladies side who are having a good season.

That recovery was dealt a blow when Prisons Ladies scored first on 27 minutes through Abigail Tutuwaa. The home side took the lead into recess.

Prisons doubled their advantage after the break in the 50th minute through Nida Agyeiwaa Mensah. The score line remained same at full time as they looked too strong for the visitors.

Prisons Ladies are now a point behind leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi