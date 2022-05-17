Maltese champions Hibernians FC sign Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah, has joined Maltese champions Hibernians FC ahead of next season, Footballghana.com can report.
The 26-year-old joins the club after leaving fellow Maltese outfit Gudja United at the end of last season.
He played a key role as Gudja United secured a place in the top six.
“Hibernians FC can confirm that an agreement has been reached between the club and 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah,” the newly-crowned Malta champions said in a statement.
Mensah featured 26 times in all competitions for his former club Gudja United, scoring 3 goals last season.
Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Kobbie Mainoo happy to sign first professional contract with Man United
- Kwadwo Asamoah pays tribute to departing Juventus legend Chiellini
- Kobbie Mainoo: All you need to know about Ghanaian midfielder who just signed a contract with Man Utd
- Edmund Addo celebrates winning first league title
- Jeffrey Schlupp bags 4th Premier League goal against Aston Villa
- Read all related articles