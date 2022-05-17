0
Maltese champions Hibernians FC sign Ghanaian forward Gabriel Mensah

Gabriel Mensah Scores Gabriel Mensah has joined Hibernians FC

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah, has joined Maltese champions Hibernians FC ahead of next season, Footballghana.com can report.

The 26-year-old joins the club after leaving fellow Maltese outfit Gudja United at the end of last season.

He played a key role as Gudja United secured a place in the top six.

“Hibernians FC can confirm that an agreement has been reached between the club and 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, Gabriel Mensah,” the newly-crowned Malta champions said in a statement.

Mensah featured 26 times in all competitions for his former club Gudja United, scoring 3 goals last season.

