Maltese side Mosta FC announce the signing of midfielder Patrick Mensah

Patrick Mensah has been signed by Maltese outfit Mosta FC

Ghanaian international, Patrick Mensah has been signed by Maltese outfit Mosta FC, footballghana can report.

This comes as confirmation of past reports by your most trusted Ghanaian football online portal that indicated that the player was close to sealing a move abroad.



Following successful negotiations, Mosta FC has completed the signing of the Ghanaian youngster.



Patrick Mensah, 22, has joined the Maltese club on a two-year deal from Ghana National Division One League side Heart of Lions.

The defensive midfielder in the past year has made a good account of himself. He was part of the Ghana U20 team that enjoyed success during the WAFU Zone B and Africa U20 tournaments in 2021.



He must now work very hard whiles in Malta to succeed at Mosta FC to have the chance to go on to play for other top clubs in Europe.