0
Menu
Sports

Maltese side Mosta FC announce the signing of midfielder Patrick Mensah

Cbd33583cf2eb1f04059e394c4ea2ed663e5a393 1656177454 E9e6608a 960x640 1 Patrick Mensah has been signed by Maltese outfit Mosta FC

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Patrick Mensah has been signed by Maltese outfit Mosta FC, footballghana can report.

This comes as confirmation of past reports by your most trusted Ghanaian football online portal that indicated that the player was close to sealing a move abroad.

Following successful negotiations, Mosta FC has completed the signing of the Ghanaian youngster.

Patrick Mensah, 22, has joined the Maltese club on a two-year deal from Ghana National Division One League side Heart of Lions.

The defensive midfielder in the past year has made a good account of himself. He was part of the Ghana U20 team that enjoyed success during the WAFU Zone B and Africa U20 tournaments in 2021.

He must now work very hard whiles in Malta to succeed at Mosta FC to have the chance to go on to play for other top clubs in Europe.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie
Organizers of Arise Ghana demo ‘wanted’ by Police
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Arise Ghana Demo: Martin Kpebu slams Police
Related Articles: