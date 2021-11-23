Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies to sign Evelyn Badu for $1m

Hasaacas Ladies forward, Evelyn Badu

Evelyn Badu won the Golden Boot award in the just ended CAF Women’s Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are reported to be interested in Evelyn Badu



They are set to table a $1m offer for the Ghanaian



Hasaacas Ladies forward, Evelyn Badu has popped up on the radar of African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns FC.



Evelyn Badu was the top scorer and the best player in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League that ended some few days ago.



Badu was in the Hasaacas Ladies team that lost the CAF Champions League trophy after losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the finals.

However, soccanews.com has reported that Mamelodi Sundowns are set to table a healthy one million dollars for the services of Evelyn Badu in what appears to be a record figure for female footballers in West Africa.



Evelyn Badu stole the show at the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League with 5 goals to add to her Golden Ball gong.



