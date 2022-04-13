0
Mamudo Moro scores for second consecutive time as he powers Mjallby to victory over Djurgårdens

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro scored for the second time in a row for Mjallby in their 1-0 win over Djurgårdens last Sunday.

He scored the only goal of the game to help his side Mjallby secured victory in the Swedish topflight.

The 27-year-old emerged as the hero for his side as they inflicted a 1-0 win over their opponent on home turf.

Moro scored on the 67th minute and lasted the entire duration.

He was on target against Elfsborg before his goal against Djurgårdens over the weekend

